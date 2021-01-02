Govt to not extend Covid-19 relaxation for documentation by companies beyond December 31

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not extended beyond December 31, 2020, a number of compliance relaxations given to companies in light of Covid-19, turning down a request by the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India to extend the schemes till March 31, 2021, Moneycontrol has learnt.

These provisions include the Fresh Start Scheme of companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) and a scheme related to relaxation in filing forms for creation or modification of charges.

This means that from December 31, pre-covid charges and penalties are being applied for the delay in meeting these compliance norms.

"The government stance is that relaxation has been given where it can be given. But the sanctity of some deadlines needs to be maintained for systemic integrity to remain," said an official aware of the developments.

The fresh start scheme offered a one-time opportunity to defaulting companies and LLPs to file the pending documents without charging higher additional fees on any delay with the MCA. It was extended till December 31. Relaxation was also given in filing of CHG-1 and CHG-9 by a company or a charge holder, till December 31.

The ICSI had written a letter to Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma on December 24 to extend these relaxations till March 31. Additionally, there were complaints on social media by chartered accountants and company secretaries on social media that the MCA website was not functioning properly, was not allowing them to finish these formalities, and hence asking for the dates to be extended as well.

In response, the official quoted above told Moneycontrol: "There were no system performance issues observed during the last week of fresh start settlement scheme on MCA website which led the companies/LLPs to file a record high filings on the last day of the scheme."

"Hourly filings for December 31 show that post afternoon, the filings increased and gradually went up to 1.60 lakh which is a record high filings observed on MCA portal," the person added.

The ICSI letter had also asked for extending the dates of allowing board meetings and extraordinary general meetings through video-conferencing, till March 31, 2021 from December 31, 2020. Though there is no official word on this, media reports state that this has been extended till June 30, 2021.