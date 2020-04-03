EXCLUSIVE| COVID-19: Medicine shortage in coming weeks if restrictions on courier services not eased, Pharma dept’s SOS to Home Ministry

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has asked the home ministry to lift restrictions on movement of ancillary goods such as packaging material and courier services to prevent a shortage of essential medicines in the coming weeks, as challenges mount on India’s battle to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Ancillary suppliers of inputs including packaging material excipients (required for tablets and capsule manufacturing), utility consumables like briquettes/gases (required to run boilers) and spare parts are not able to operate/supply as they are many times not recognised police/local administration to be essential commodities and services. This may result in impact on production in the coming weeks/days,” Dr PD Vaghela, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, wrote in a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on April 3.

Operation of courier services is a very important factor in the supply chain of medicines, Vaghela said in the letter that Moneycontrol has reviewed.

The pharma industry has informed that the courier services are largely not operational. In some metro cities, the courier services have started operating, but remains badly affected in most Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, he pointed out.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

“The despatches from carrying and forwarding (C&F) agents to stockists have become a challenge. If the courier services do not become operational soon, then it will have a huge impact on the availability of medicines in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and rural areas of the country,” Vaghela wrote in the letter to the Home Secretary.

These issues require the urgent intervention of the state authorities “in order to ensure the availability of life saving essential medicines during this critical time,” he said, asking the union home secretary to issue necessary instructions to state governments to address the issues.