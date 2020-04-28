Ensure there are no blockades at inter-state borders: Nitin Gadkari to states

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari has asked states to take urgent action so that there are no blockades at inter-state borders to ensure smooth movement of essential goods to various parts of the country.

He asked transportation of labour to factories may be facilitated by duly following the health protocols of maintaining minimum one metre distance, wearing masks, use of sanitizers, etc. He pointed out that providing food and shelter to labour may be ensured while fully observing the norms of social distancing and hygiene.

The Ministry of Road Transport also plans to start a helpline to resolve transportation issues as transporters face issues by local administrations.

Gadkari informed that he was according top priority to the development of road/highway infrastructure and is planning to enhance National Highway construction by 2 to 3 times of the present pace in next couple of years.

Gadkari suggested that State Transport Ministers should explore app-based two-wheeler taxis especially in rural areas which may assist farming communities with smoother movement. This will also provide new employment opportunities.

He also urged states to expedite land acquisition as delays hamper the pace of development of highway projects.

At present, over 1,300 highway projects covering 49,238 kms worth Rs 5,89,648 crore were under progress. However, 819 projects covering 30,301 kms costing about Rs 3,06,250 crore have been delayed.

