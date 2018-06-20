Electric vehicle manufacturers urge govt to focus on short-term beneficial policies

To help the growth of electric vehicle manufacturing industry in India, an industry body of manufacturers of electric vehicles has requested the government to focus on short-term policies.

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) is expected to submit a detailed suggestion list to different ministries of the Centre by mid-September.

As per a report by Livemint, the SMEV has urged the government to formulate policies that will provide clarity to companies who have committed themselves to electric vehicle manufacturing in India.

On Tuesday, the SMEV held an executive council meeting, which was attended by various senior officials of different ministries. At this meeting, the representative group requested the Centre to focus on short-term policies that can help these manufacturers sell around three million electric vehicles within the next three years, starting from 2019.

Sohinder Gill, Director – Corporate Affairs, SMEV was quoted in the report saying, “What needs to be done in the next three months is extremely important for us rather than something that needs to be done in the next seven years. So we are trying to bring the focus to the short-term, which is three to six months and till the next three years at best and not beyond that.”

The SMEV is scheduled to submit its segment-wise suggestions regarding different aspects of electric mobility to the respective ministries of the Centre and the NITI Aayog.

In the next phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, starting from 2018-19, the department of heavy industry has a target of increasing the number of electric vehicles to 4 percent of the overall car sales in the next five years.

In 2013, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had unveiled a National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) with a target of achieving sales of around 5-6 million electric and hybrid vehicles by 2020.