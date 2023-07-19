Eighty percent informal workers want ESI, health benefits: Quess Corp report

According to the report, 63 percent of the women claim that they would be ‘very likely’ to compromise on a higher salary in lieu of health benefits and a formal agreement, compared to only 28 percent of men.

Eighty percent of informal employees expect their employers to provide them with the security of Employee State Insurance (ESI) and other medical benefits, says a survey conducted by business service provider Quess Corp Ltd. The survey, conducted across metro and non-metro cities, witnessed 4,179 respondents sharing their views.

As per the study, over 83 percent of respondents in the 26-35 age bracket and 81 percent of respondents in the 26-35 age group expected their employers to provide them with the security of ESI and other medical benefits.

Furthermore, 97 percent of informal workers showed interest in moving to the formal sector for the benefits it provides in terms of job security and healthcare, compared to a job without a contract.

"A majority of the workers in India are still without any social security coverage. Their aspirations to move into an inclusive, secure lifestyle are taking shape. The uncertainties during the pandemic made this aspiration stark and relevant," Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management at Quess Corp, said during a press briefing at the launch of this report.

The researchers interviewed 4,179 respondents aged 18-60 years across seven metro cities ― Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune ― and seven non-metro cities ― Ahmedabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Nashik ― between September 2022 and January 2023 for this report.

According to the study, 93 percent of informal employees claim that if an employer offered them a job with health benefits and a formal agreement as opposed to a higher salary without a contract, they would take it.

"The findings of our study offer a clear direction to policymakers on the desires of the informal workforce with high aspirations regarding skilling, social security, and healthcare benefits," Bhatia added.

Women more likely to compromise on salary in lieu of benefits

While both genders are looking beyond wage rates when assessing professional opportunities, it is women working in the informal sector who face skewed health and security issues, while for men, it's more inclined towards career building, said the study.

According to the report, 63 percent of the women claim that they would be ‘very likely’ to compromise on a higher salary in lieu of health benefits and a formal agreement, compared to only 28 percent of men.

According to the study, women, especially in low-income communities in India, view their lives holistically rather than compartmentalising them independently as ‘jobs’, ‘care work’, 'upholding traditions', etc. Over 93 percent of women prefer fixed salaries over daily wages, 88 percent of women believe one can work outside the house after bearing a child, and 52 percent of women believe that mothers with children under the age of six can work outside the house.

Pandemic highlighted importance of job security

It was the COVID-19 pandemic that highlighted the importance of job security for the informal sector.

Employees can avail themselves of many benefits once they join the formal economy through an employment contract, the study says.

It cites a report by Niti Aayog that says that companies in the fintech sector are working on creating better accessibility and affordability of insurance for blue-collar workers across industries.

The study shows that informal employees now see greater opportunity for growth in terms of salary in a formal job with a contract compared to one without a contract.

Government initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, Startup India, and Skill India have brought a unique focus on the unorganised sector and, in turn, blue-collar workers, the study points out.

As many as 84 percent of the informal respondents agreed that technology has helped create more awareness about the advantages of formal employment.

Furthermore, over 70 percent of respondents employed informally said they had leveraged tech portals such as job hunting portals, online news portals, and company websites to search for information about job security and the benefits that a prospective employer offers.