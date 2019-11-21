App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | SEBI default disclosure norms a good step

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out how will SEBI's default disclosure norms help banks and companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced on November 20 that it had decided to put stricter disclosure norms for loan defaults. The new norms that come into effect from January 1, 2020, could help address the gaps in the availability of information with respect to defaults.

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said that one-day default disclosure was not agreed to by the board and the scheme of 30 days was "implementable".

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out how this move would help banks and companies.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #Companies #SEBI #video

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.