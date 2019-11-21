Editor's Take | SEBI default disclosure norms a good step

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced on November 20 that it had decided to put stricter disclosure norms for loan defaults. The new norms that come into effect from January 1, 2020, could help address the gaps in the availability of information with respect to defaults.

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said that one-day default disclosure was not agreed to by the board and the scheme of 30 days was "implementable".

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out how this move would help banks and companies.