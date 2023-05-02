 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edible oil industry body advises members to reduce retail prices as global rates fall

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

The industry body has also sought details of reduction in MRP by the companies in the last three months

The Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India (SEA), the industry body for the edible oil sector, on May 2 advised its members to reduce retail prices in line with the falling prices of edible oils in the global market.

The action comes in view of the Department of Food and Public Distribution advising the body to inform members to reduce MRP on edible oils and pass on the benefits of falling prices of groundnut, soy and mustard to consumers.

The department regularly reviews the price of edible oil in the country.

International prices have seen a sharp reduction in the last six months and particularly in the last 60 days. However, local prices, in spite of bumper crops of groundnut, soy and mustard, have not declined in line with the International market, SEA President Ajay Jhunjhunwala said in a release.