Edible oil industry body advises members to reduce retail prices as global rates fall

Edible oil

The Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India (SEA), the industry body for the edible oil sector, on May 2 advised its members to reduce retail prices in line with the falling prices of edible oils in the global market.

The action comes in view of the Department of Food and Public Distribution advising the body to inform members to reduce MRP on edible oils and pass on the benefits of falling prices of groundnut, soy and mustard to consumers.

The department regularly reviews the price of edible oil in the country.

International prices have seen a sharp reduction in the last six months and particularly in the last 60 days. However, local prices, in spite of bumper crops of groundnut, soy and mustard, have not declined in line with the International market, SEA President Ajay Jhunjhunwala said in a release.

“While most of the brands have reduced prices in the past, the prevailing MRP of the packed edible oil in the market is not in line with the current prices as in the international market,” he said.

The industry body has also sought details of the reduction in MRP by the companies in the last three months so that the data can be conveyed to the government.

India is the world's second-largest consumer and number one vegetable oil importer, and it meets 60 percent of its need through imports.