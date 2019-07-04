Economic Survey 2019: No train collisions in 2018-19

According to the Economic Survey 2019 tabled in the Parliament on July 4, incident of train collisions has come down to zero in the year 2018-19 in Indian Railways and the incidents of derailment have decreased from 78 in 2016-17 to 46 in the year 2018-19. However, the incidents of fire has increased to six in 2018-19.

Revenue earning freight loading (excluding loading by Konkan Railways) by Indian Railways registered an increase of 5.33 percent to 1221.39 million tonnes in 2018-19.

Passenger traffic in railways witnessed a subdued growth this year, with a 0.64 percent increase in 2018-19 as compared to 2017-18.

Indian Railways has initiated a major electrification program for electrifying 100 per cent of its broad gauge network. This would reduce the nation’s dependence on imported diesel oil.

As on 01 April, 2019, Indian Railways has 35,488 Route Kilometre (RKM) of network commissioned on electric traction which constitutes 51.85 per cent of total network. The survey states that 38,000 RKM has been identified for electrification by 2021.

Addressing the 'Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat' mission of Indian Railways, the Survey ranks 'Beas' station as first in India in the case of cleanliness among 'A' category stations and 'Visakhapatnam tops the list among 'A1' category stations.

Indian Railways has also encouraged Green Certification of Workshop and Production Units through Green Industries Certification in collaboration which Confederation of Indian Industry(CII). According to the Survey, 10 railway stations, 34 workshops and 4 production units have been green certified by CII.

There is a rise in number of bio toilets in passenger coaches, plastic bottle crusher machines, mechanised cleaning and housekeeping at major stations in the country.