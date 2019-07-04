Economic Survey 2019: Deregulating labour law restrictions in states will create more jobs

The Economic Survey 2019 stated that deregulating labour law restrictions can create significantly more jobs, as seen after the recent changes in Rajasthan.

No major labour reforms were initiated by the states from 2007 to 2014. In 2014, Rajasthan was the first state to introduce labour reforms in Factories Act, the Industrial Disputes Act, the Apprenticeship Act and the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act. Thereafter, many States followed Rajasthan.

According to the Survey, a comparison between indicators for labour, capital and productivity of manufacturing firms reveals that flexibility in labour laws creates a more conducive environment for growth of industry and employment generation.

The states that have reduced transaction costs by 40 percent or more through labour law reforms carried out after 2014 are classified as flexible states. Other states are denoted as inflexible.

Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, Bihar, Goa, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal have been classified as inflexible states. As per the survey, these states are suffering in all dimensions and are unable to create enough employment due to the rigidity of labour laws. They also fail to attract adequate capital into their states. Further, the industries in these states may substitute labour with capital which may lead to loss of potential jobs.

On average, plants in labour-intensive industries and in states that have transited towards more flexible markets like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are 25.4 per cent more productive than their counterparts in states such as West Bengal and Chattisgarh as they continue to have labour rigidities.