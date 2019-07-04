App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey 2019: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao to be renamed BADLAV; to draw examples from Indian mythology

BBBP is a government scheme launched in 2015 to end female foeticide, infanticide and help promote education of the girl child.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Economic Survey 2019 has proposed a change in the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme. The campaign, to be labelled BADLAV (Beti Aapki Dhan Lakshmi Aur Vijay Lakshmi), will be used  to represent the change towards gender equality.

BBBP is a government scheme launched to end female foeticide, infanticide and help promote the education of the girl child. It was launched in 2015.

The finance ministry through the Economic Survey has proposed that Indian mythology should be used to drive across the message. It gave instances of the Rigveda, a Hindu scripture that identified many women sages as treasures of knowledge and foresight.

This includes the prophetess Gargi, who questioned the origin of all existence in her Vedic hymns and Maitreyi, who rejected half her husband’s wealth in favour of spiritual knowledge.

"Since positive mythological insights about gender equality are readily available and deeply understood in Indian society, these can be used as part of a revolutionary BADLAV programme," it said.

The scriptures will used to explicitly state the new norm of gender equality, focus attention on all those who adopt the new norm, and reinforce it.

The Survey suggests that BADLAV would draw examples from the imagery of the forms of Hindu goddess Lakshmi that symbolises wealth (Dhan Lakshmi) and victory (Vijay Lakshmi). This will be used as the message of treating women as the forms of Lakshmi.

With respect to the behavioural changes, the Economic Survey has suggested mandating organisations to report the ‘gender pay gap’. Further, it added that television advertisements and school curriculum should also enforce gender equality.

Simplification of procedures to report harassment, discrimination, open bank accounts, getting passport/visa has also been suggested.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 03:09 pm

tags #Beti Bachao Beti Padhao #economic survey 2019 #India #policy

