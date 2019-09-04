App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Economic slowdown cyclical, not structural: Government sources

Sources in the government said the slowdown is not across sectors and liquidity issues have been identified and addressed.

Marya Shakil

With the economy going through a slump, the government wants to ensure the slowdown does not inflict more pain.

"The economic slowdown is cyclical, not structural. With festive season approaching, there will be rise in demand," sources in the government told CNN-News18.

The sources said the slowdown is not across sectors and liquidity issues have been identified and addressed.

"There is slowdown across the world in automobile sector but in India we can see spurt in bookings in cars of Kia and Morris Garages," the source added.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Economy #India #policy

