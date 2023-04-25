 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Early signs of private investment picking up, quick project rollouts will help: Industry chambers

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Apr 25, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

While infrastructure investment is expected to be the main growth driver this financial year, the revival of private investment remains a question.

India has seen a spate of recent project announcements in railway, power, airports, green energy and electronics manufacturing. The government’s production-linked incentive schemes are also expected to boost investments in over a dozen sectors.

Private investment in India is picking up in some sectors but will need a government push to sustain the pace, according to the chambers of industry.

“Private investment is picking up in sectors like infrastructure, green energy and electronics,” Deepak Sood, Secretary General at ASSOCHAM, told Moneycontrol. “Quicker execution of the projects in the railways, ports, airports and highways, as was witnessed in 2022-23, would make a difference in creating a positive spiral for the private investment to crowd in.”

Still, given the volatile global economy, it would take a few quarters before clarity surfaces on the private investment path, he added.

Fastest-growing economy