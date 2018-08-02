Draft e-commerce policy: We need more clarity, say retailers

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) is planning to meet the Commerce Ministry to seek clarification regarding the e-commerce policy draft.

The RAI wants the government to have the same rules for online and offline retail, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Kumar Rajagopalan, the chief executive of RAI, said that there is lack of clarity as to what is e-commerce. “Almost every retailer in the country uses technology and supports online buying and delivery. Can everyone be called e-commerce then? The new draft suggestion seems to be dividing retail by channels which are creating confusion even from an FDI angle,” he said.

RAI said that they weren’t invited to be a part of the meeting on the draft e-commerce policy. They urged the government to ensure adherence to the current policy rather than trying to craft new ones.

“While some of the intent seems to be right, execution could be a challenge,” said Kishore Biyani, head of Future Group. “But the main issue is we need a comprehensive policy for retail as an industry and not separate ones,” he added.

The RAI counts companies like Future Group, Aditya Birla Retail and Reliance Retail as members.

The Commerce Ministry had set up a think tank, which included companies like Ola, Snapdeal, MakeMy Trip, Urban Clap and Justdial, to come up with a draft policy for e-commerce.

The think tank set up a task force which released the initial draft policy on July 30.

Few of the recommendations was to allow 49 percent FDI in inventory based B2C marketplaces and local storage of data.