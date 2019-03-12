DPIIT extends deadline for public comments on draft e-commerce policy

Deadline for public comments on draft national e-commerce policy has been extended till March 29, according to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The earlier deadline was March 9.

"Comments/suggestions on the draft policy are hereby invited from stakeholders with the last date for receiving comments being March 29, 2019," DPIIT, which comes under the commerce ministry, said.

The draft seeks to provide a policy framework that will enable the country to benefit from rapid digitisation of the domestic, as well as global economy, it said.

The draft addresses six broad issues of the e-commerce ecosystem -- data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.