DPIIT decreases patent fees for educational institutions by 80%

The government on September 23 announced that it has decreased the processing and patent filing fees, charged on educational institutions, by 80 percent.

This has been done at par with the similar concession provided to startups under the Startup India initiative and has been introduced by amending the patent rules.

"At the time of applying for patents, the innovators have to apply these patents in the name of the institutions that have to pay fees for large applicants, which are very high and thus work as a disincentive. In this regard and to encourage greater participation of the educations institutions, who play a pivotal role in country’s innovation, official fees payable by them in respect of various acts under the Patents Rules, 2003, have been reduced by way of the Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which came into effect on 21 September 2021," Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a statement.

The government said that educational institutions engage in many research activities, where professors/teachers and students generate several new technologies which need to be patented to facilitate commercialization of the same. “High patenting fees present a restrictive element for getting these technologies patented and thus work as a disincentive for development of new technologies," it added.

Earlier in 2020, the DPIIT launched Scheme for Facilitating Startups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP) with an aim to provide facilitators to startups for filing and processing of their applications. The professional charges of such facilitators are reimbursed as per provisions under the SIPP scheme.

The time taken for examination of patents has come down from average 72 months in 2015 to 12-30 months at present, said DPIIT elaborating the efforts of the government. “Further, it is expected that the time for final disposal of patent applications, which has reduced to average 48 months at present from few years earlier, will be reduced to average 24-30 months from filing by end of 2021," it added.

DPIIT said that an expedited examination system has been introduced wherein an application for grant of patent is being decided within one year of filing such request under expedited examination as compared with the period of few years required in case of normal examination route.

“This expedited examination system was initially provided for patent applications filed by startups. It has been now extended to eight more categories of patent applicants from 17 September 2019 by making necessary amendments in the patents rules," DPIIT said.

Adding. that the new categories include SME, female applicants, government departments, institutions established by a central, provincial or state Act, which is owned or controlled by the government, government company, an institution wholly or substantially financed by the government, and applicants under the Patent Prosecution Highway.