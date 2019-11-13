DoT tells telcos to clear AGR dues as per SC order

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source.

The DoT has given option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on self-assessment basis.

The apex court had upheld the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) calculation as stipulated by the DoT.

The court held that all revenues, except for termination fee and roaming charges, will be a part of the AGR while telcos argued that non-telecom, non-core revenues should not be a part of the AGR.

In the next two weeks, the telecom department will seek the Cabinet's nod on the panel's proposals, the official said. Vodafone's decision to halt further investments in India has also given rise to concern, the official added.

According to several reports, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel may file a review petition.

According to an internal estimate prepared by the DoT, total dues on the telecom service providers arising out of SC order are around Rs 1.33 trillion.