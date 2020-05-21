Domestic flights to resume from May 25: Important to ensure balance between life and livelihood, says Hardeep Puri

Highlighting the need to resume operations in the aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on May 21 said the decision was taken keeping in mind the need to ensure the stakeholders of the sector are able to bounce back from the COVID-19 setback.

"While it was very important and essential to have coronavirus-enforced lockdown, it is equally important to open up, considering the balance between life and livelihood," he said at a press meet.

For operations from the metro to non-metro and vice-versa, where weekly departures are greater than 100, the government is allowing one-third of approved summer schedule capacity, said Puri.

These changes are temporary and will remain in effect until August 24, 2020.

For resuming the flights, the government has divided routes into seven sections:

> Less than 40 mins> 40-60 minutes> 60-90 minutes> 90-120 minutes> 120-150 minutes> 150-180 minutes

> 180-210 minutes

"The ministry will prescribe lower and upper limit on air fares and airlines will have to adhere to it during the period of COVID-19 pandemic," he added.



