you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domestic flights to resume from May 25: Important to ensure balance between life and livelihood, says Hardeep Puri

For operations from the metro to non-metro and vice-versa, where weekly departures are greater than 100, the government is allowing one-third of approved summer schedule capacity, said Puri.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Highlighting the need to resume operations in the aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on May 21 said the decision was taken keeping in mind the need to ensure the stakeholders of the sector are able to bounce back from the COVID-19 setback.

"While it was very important and essential to have coronavirus-enforced lockdown, it is equally important to open up, considering the balance between life and livelihood," he said at a press meet.

Also Read | Delhi-Mumbai minimum air fare Rs 3,500, max Rs 10,000: HS Puri

Also Read | 20,000 Indians back through repatriation flights: Hardeep Singh Puri

These changes are temporary and will remain in effect until August 24, 2020.

Also read | Domestic flights resume from May 25: Planning to take a flight? Read these important government guidelines

For resuming the flights, the government has divided routes into seven sections:

> Less than 40 mins
> 40-60 minutes
> 60-90 minutes
> 90-120 minutes
> 120-150 minutes
> 150-180 minutes

> 180-210 minutes

"The ministry will prescribe lower and upper limit on air fares and airlines will have to adhere to it during the period of COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #policy

Even if middle seats are kept vacant, necessary social distancing norms will not be met: Hardeep Singh Puri

Corporate revenues drop over 25% during lockdown; normalcy may take over 1 year to return: Survey

Cabinet approves parts of Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

