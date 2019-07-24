Dilemma of credit rating agencies: Biting the hand that feeds you?

S Murlidharan

It is common knowledge that ‘the issuer pays’ model of remunerating credit rating agencies (CRAs) for their services has been the villain both in India and abroad, particularly in the US. In India, the (dubious?) role of credit rating agencies came to the fore in l’affaire IL&FS. The conflict of interest in such a model must be apparent -- I scratch your back with hefty fees and you scratch mine by glossing over my infirmities while awarding grades to my bonds.

Prior to 1970, the US followed a more practical and less innately corrupting model – ‘the investor pays’ model. But the advent of information multipliers like Xerox copies and the unstoppable information highway on the Net made it unsustainable for CRAs to be content with what the few investors paid while many more rode piggyback on the same information.



Retail investors in bonds have very low stakes. They will, therefore, view rating fee as something that pares their return on investments;



Institutional investors do have the paying capacity, but if push comes to shove, they would rather do their own in-house research rather than getting embroiled in the nitty-gritty of sharing the credit rating agencies’ fees among themselves. Besides, they would resent the reduction in their returns by having to share the CRA fee.



CRAs like to deal with the issuer with whom they have the contract of rating. Dealing with the issuer and collecting fees from him is far easier than having to deal with hundreds of or even thousands of motley investors. Furthermore, the issue of bonds would be delayed if the rating agencies insist on payment of their fees first before allotment could be made by the issuer.





How can public money be used to benefit select companies? After all, not all listed companies go for issuance of bonds; and



CRAs resent dealing with a high and mighty regulator who might at best throw crumbs for its services vis-à-vis the hefty fees they wangle from the issuers.





The CRA performing incidental and ancillary services. A credit rater could also have structured the bonds like in the case of collateral debt obligations or the process of securitisation of receivables that proved to be the bane of the US mortgage loans in 2007-8. Having had a hand in the role of structuring the bonds, it is difficult for the same rater to talk about it except in superlative terms -- AAA rating! The Sarbanes Oxley Act put paid to this potentially corrupting and compromising practice by banning a CRA from performing any incidental or ancillary services. There is an Indian parallel also – an internal auditor cannot be the statutory i.e. financial auditor as well. When the same person performs two conflicting roles, one is bound to be shoddy.



The analysts having a conflict of interest. For example, the analyst on whose lap the job of rating an instrument has fallen may be holding shares in the issuing company. His rating is bound to be coloured to that extent. Rating agencies normally guard against this danger by asking the analysts to recuse themselves from assignments where there loyalties could be divided; and



The high and mighty in the rating agencies using carrots and sticks to get the rating they desire from the awe-struck analyst. This is all too common including in the IL&FS saga. Blandishments like promotion or special hefty increment can result in the analyst becoming a compliant one, tossing professional, meticulous analysis out of the nearest window. The same compliance can be begotten by holding out subtle threats of transfer to backwaters or dismissal. Blowing the whistle could be a solution against such highhandedness, but it is easier said than done.



The investor pays model bristles with other problems as highlighted below even though prima facie it appears to be sensible as it is rooted in the sound economic principle ‘the beneficiary must pay’, be it tax on income or fees for services:The ‘regulator (SEBI in the Indian context) pays’ model is once again prima facie sensible on the ground that the hefty registration and renewal fees levied by the market watchdog must be used for investor protection of which rating is a subset. But it also has the following problems:These problems has made the issuer-pays model, warts and all, survive. Still, it is not as if the issuer pays model is the only corrupting influence on rating agencies. There are three other principal teasers or provocations that tantalise a rater into compromising its scruples:

The Parliamentary standing committee on finance headed by Veerappa Moily, however, has called for an investor or regulator pays model without giving any suggestions for making them work. It, however, made a sensible suggestion to make dual or multiple rating mandatory where the issue size is Rs 100 crore or more.

Multiple rating indeed is good as it has the additional element of peer review, but it makes the cost of bonds issue even more expensive. SEBI already permits optional multiple ratings with a rider -- when you obtain ratings from more than one agency, you have to publish them all. No cherry picking. No rating shopping. It should take this forward by mandating dual rating at least for large issues with the same rider.