Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi EV policy: National capital to get 1,000 electric buses, 200 charging stations with Centre's support

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on August 7 launched the 'Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy' under which a waiver of registration fee and road tax, and incentives of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital are some benefits being offered.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Nearly two weeks after the Delhi government rolled out its electric vehicle policy, the national capital is now set to have 1,000 electric buses with subsidy support from the Centre. Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot reportedly had a meeting with Union Power Minister RK Singh wherein they discussed the ramping up of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the city.

"Had a fruitful meeting today with Hon'ble Minister of Power RK Singh and other stake holders. Heartfelt thanks & gratitude for your appreciation of Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy & support for successful implementation," Gahlot tweeted on August 20.

A Delhi government statement quoting Gahlot noted that Singh had also assured to consider subsidies for 1,000 electric buses in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on August 7 launched the 'Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy' under which a waiver of registration fee and road tax, and incentives of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital are some benefits being offered.

Close

As part of the EV policy, the Kejriwal-led government also plans to set up 200 charging stations in a year to ensure that people driving EVs can get a charging station within the radius of three kilometers. Also, in a first-of-its kind move, a "scrapping incentive" will be made available.]

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 05:59 pm

