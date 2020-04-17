COVID-19 | Monetary policy too needs fiscal support

Renu Kohli

Ever since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fired its ‘bazooka’ on March 27, the bond market has treaded an altogether reverse path. On the day, the benchmark 10-year bond yield responded, albeit lukewarmly, to the central bank’s 75 basis point policy rate cut with mere 20 basis point softening. That, no doubt, also included reaction to outright open market purchases the same day (Rs 150 billion).

Since then, term premia have climbed steadily, with the benchmark yield back to pre-75 bps cut or the March 26 value in less than a week, (6.29 percent, April 3). Till date, the reference long yield has risen 5.4 percent on its lowest, 6.09 percent, base on the day of the monetary policy review. A longer view shows this tepid response to monetary policy cues is not new, for the sovereign long bond yield has lowered about 100 basis points in response to the cumulative 210 basis points of policy rate easing over a year.

The rising risk premia reflect the spiralling of fiscal risks due to the COVID-19 shock. Markets now anticipate a larger fiscal deficit — from the extra-expenditures on health and provision of economic support as well as the revenue losses from the stoppage of economic activities. This means a steep rise in market borrowings over the planned amounts. Air is rife with speculation for nearly three weeks; the recommended corona-package sizes range from 2-5 percent of GDP to that of matching the United States. Such apprehensions have built market perceptions, pushing up term premia, triggering thereon the strong advocacy that the adverse turn in beliefs be resolved through primary market issue purchases by the central bank.

The churn spilled over to a humongous jump in borrowing costs of the state governments, soon after the 75 bps policy rate easing — spreads over the 10-year sovereign bond yield rose to 140-160 basis points on April 7 auction, easing somewhat this week (117 basis points, April 13) but still much higher than the historical average spreads.

Markets have not spared the central government either, which faced higher costs — 6.51 percent weighted average yield on 10-year benchmark — at the auction last week. It is unclear why the RBI did not perform open market operations (OMOs) in response to these developments. However, it’s noteworthy that the rise in risk premia in April’s first fortnight follows three consecutive OMO purchases in the last week of March (Rs 411.4 billion on March 23-27).

Such high borrowing costs are simply unsustainable, given the existing debts and deficits of both central and state governments, and the adverse turn in the growth outlook. It is also undermining monetary easing and other efforts aimed at a downward trajectory in interest rates to help the economy.

The fiscal position was already too tight with not a centimetre to spare this February. Then, the government used the legally-permitted ‘escape clause’ to offset two years of successive revenue decline. As budgeted balances are set aside by the unanticipated health and economic catastrophe, the fiscal position is now set to burst open at the seams.

However, the need for policy support — monetary and fiscal — is unquestionable. Indeed, it is fiscal policy that has to bear the weight of policy response in this crisis — to support lost incomes, prevent bankruptcies, especially at the most vulnerable segments.

However, the government has not so far revealed its mind about any such additional expenditure towards the twin health and economic crises; nor has it indicated more borrowings than budgeted for the year. An economic task force was set up at the launch of the lockdown on March 24, but its views are still not known. However, the speculative build-up in the bond market, the resulting negation of monetary policy is counterproductive.

This needs urgent redress by the government that has maintained an unusual silence on its fiscal plans. Even if it is waiting to get a better handle on COVID-19’s negative economic effects — this is understandably not easy, given the enormous uncertainty about the pandemic’s evolution — there is a need to break or confront the rising interest rate environment with some clarity on expected extra-expenditure and its financing. A coarse ballpark figure of this year’s anticipated deficit and a fair idea about how the crisis-expenditures will be reversed in the next few years (i.e. credible medium-term consolidation plan) is crucial to address market fears, dispel confusion about fiscal evolution and financing, and establish market confidence to pave a softer interest rate path. Monetary policy cannot accomplish this alone.