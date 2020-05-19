COVID-19 impact | Agri-warehousing sector turns to smart technology to keep supply lines running

By Sandeep Sabharwal

Every day, the remarkable stories of the COVID-19 warriors and their good work inspire us to make a difference in our own small way even when time and circumstances are not being kind to us. Akin to these COVID-19 warriors, agri workers and agri warehousing and agri supply chain workers are playing an extremely important role in ensuring food on our plates and facilitating the storage, transportation, and warehousing of agri produce across the nation.

Today, across the globe, discussions are underway on the role technology will play in the post-COVID-19 world and agriculture is no exception. The ideas and technologies that have so far been kept at bay will evolve rapidly as a result of mass confinement, safety worries and inventory shortages.

Scientific Warehousing is the need of the hour and is one solution that can address the problem of wastage during storage to a large extent. In India, it is distressing to note that every year; an enormous amount of food grains gets wasted due to archaic procurement, storage, and inefficient warehousing methods.

Typical storage losses for Agri produce in India accounts for approximately 10% (only for the dry food grains) of the entire production which is staggering Rs 1, 00,000 crore. A detailed study by FICCI done previously titled, "Partnership to Scale new Heights, India – US Collaboration in Agriculture", conducted to gauge the effectiveness of scientific warehousing, has stated that a Warehousing company-the subject of the study- has adopted scientific storage techniques and have shown a remarkable impact on the quantity and quality of goods. The FICCI study highlighted the Centralised Real-Time Process Management System developed by a warehousing company and its impact on operational excellence in the facility.

The study concludes by stating that "With the help of the indigenously developed algorithm, the warehousing company has reduced the post-harvest losses which are pegged at 10% to merely 0.5 percent. The reduction in storage losses from 10 percent to 0.5 percent can have a huge impact, approximately Rs 99,500 crore per annum in India alone, if replicated across the system. In a nation, where it is estimated that at least 200 million people go to bed empty stomach each night, such post-harvest losses are bothersome.

With the help of scientific warehousing, the post-harvest losses can be reduced to a great extent and can provide an interim solution to the "Food Security Problem" of India, which is a major social challenge for our society."

Similarly, in a marketplace model, intelligent call centres have an extremely important role to play particularly during a crisis like COVID -19. Smart call centres when integrated with real-time data embedded in Artificial Intelligence help in real-time tracking of the facilities, providing error-free results on the status of the warehouse and the products stored within as well as in transit. A virtual customer service network is the need of the hour because it will enhance the service standards and will also help in raising the bar on scientific storage by eliminating the paperwork and providing the evidence of the calling details.

To counter the challenges posed by COVID -19 pandemic, the Indian agriculture sector would need more modern and professionally managed agritech set-ups which can address the challenges posed by the pandemic. The proposed exercise to map and geotag agricultural warehouses, cold storage, and other inventory storages by NABARD would result in greater transparency and efficiency in the sector and should be taken at a war footing to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in the agricultural sector.

The agri-warehousing sector has been so far managing the proceedings smoothly and there haven’t been any significant instances of Agri supply chain disruption from anywhere in the country. That’s a huge achievement for the industry which just goes on to shows that the Indian commodity warehousing industry has come of age and that now it can assume more responsibilities going forward to make up for the lost time due to the lockdowns.

(The author is CEO, SLCM Group)

