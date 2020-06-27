COVID-19 crisis | Technology investments in India's Public Distribution System paying off

By Gaurav Taneja and Muralidhara Honnur

The government recently announced its plans for the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme amid the coronavirus crisis to address the food security challenges that poorer sections of the society including the migrants are facing today.

The scheme is expected to benefit approximately 67 crore beneficiaries across 23 Indian states by August 2020 and all eligible beneficiaries pan India by March 2021.

The government had the confidence to announce the above plan, based on work done on the Public Distribution System (PDS) over the past several years.

The PDS system was stress tested at the start of the crisis when the government launched a massive food security mission under “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana” for distributing free ration (5kg food grains per person per month and 1kg of pulses per family per month) to beneficiaries for a period of three months starting from April 2020. The government had near accurate data of impacted communities, stock positions of food grains in warehouses across the country and the ability to ensure accurate targeting (through Aadhaar authentication) of beneficiaries. Almost 2 months into this mission, the is clear that the PDS system has delivered.

Technology backbone supporting the ‘Now’ phase

Looking back at the actions taken by the State governments over the last 6-8 weeks, reveals the crucial role played by digital technologies and how such digital initiatives are bearing fruits today. This clearly demonstrates government’s forethought efforts to invest in digitalization in critical areas linked to PDS. For years, Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) was inundated with several malpractices which prevented the government benefits from reaching the intended beneficiaries. Manual and stand-alone processes aided many intermediaries to indulge in various malpractices, and in addition to that, lack of real-time information made it even more difficult for the authorities to monitor the delivery of benefits. The programme lacked significant investments to strengthen the system.

Th National Food Security Act (NFSA) then provided the much-needed boost towards strengthening the systems in the last mile delivery by providing Rs. 170/tonne as incentive to undertake automation of the Fair Price Shop. In addition, the central government further strengthened one of its earlier schemes ‘end-to-end computerization’ to provide the IT backbone for the fair price shops (FPS) automation.

Fortified with dedicated funding, Centre and State governments started strengthening the TPDS under four major pillars: ration cards (RC), supply chain operations, FPS operations and grievance redressal with National & Informatics Centre (NIC) as their technology partner. With all the stakeholders working in tandem the results were dramatic, and led to the digitalization of ration cards (RCs), visibility of stock positions at warehouses, ability to execute on-line transactions at FPSs with biometric authentication for ration distribution and most importantly beneficiaries could lodge grievances online and through interactive voice response (IVR) systems directly with the government. These initiatives led to timely availability of food grains at FPSs, targeted beneficiaries availing their entitlements and elimination of bogus beneficiaries.

The success of these digitalisation efforts has then led to the ‘one nation, one ration card’ and the initial trials have shown good results. National portability plays a major role in assuring the poor people that they can access their entitlements wherever they are, and not only that different family members can draw their rations in different location based on the overall entitlement. This will be true game changer indeed.

The ‘Next’ and ‘Beyond’ phase: Digitalisation for TPDS

As can be seen, digitalisation investments till date have played a major role in the PDS system. However, given the advancements in technologies and stakeholders’ appetite to adopt, there are many areas that can be easily targeted by the government in the next phase.

Digital payments – This has seen a quantum jump over the last few years with infrastructure developed by both public and private enterprises. Government should look at driving digital payments for FPSs purchases as it moves PDS towards demonstrating transparency and further popularising its Jan-Dhan bank accounts and the wallets system. This would go a long way in ensuring the entitlements reach beneficiaries and the ability for the government to reach them with multiple services including the much discussed universal income guarantee.

Modernisation of supply chain operations – Two critical components of PDS are quality of food grains and timeliness of the distribution. Much needs to be done to digitalise the procurement, storage and movement of goods along with modernization of physical infrastructure. Government should explore options for private investments in this area, particularly given the recent announcements by the Finance Minister in strengthening the agriculture infrastructure.

Enhance food basket – Growth in rural economy is expected to increase the disposable income. Food being at the top value chain (wrt. roti, kapda & makan), families are expected to increase their spending towards pulses and other food items. Government can explore the possibility of increasing food basket at FPSs by connecting its digital platforms with e-commerce platforms. It would be win-win situation for all the stakeholders.

Mobile platform – Government, as part of its digitisation of physical data, can explore the possibility of sharing this data with the right stakeholders as per the guidelines from MeiTY. This would fuel innovation at multiple levels and enhance quality of information services that can be provided to beneficiaries and intermediaries without impacting any of the data privacy issues.

(The authors are Partners, Government and Public Sector, EY India)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis