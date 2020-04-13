App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 crisis an opportunity for India to become a manufacturing hub: Nitin Gadkari

Several countries, including Japan, have indicated they would be moving their manufacturing operations from China to other countries.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

While the lockdown has brought manufacturing to a grinding halt, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of MSME Nitin Gadkari believes the recent crisis could be an opportunity for India to become a manfucturing hub.

"These companies are looking for reasonable prices with quality material, which can be made available in India," said Gadkari, addressing a webinar on Post Covid Entrepreneurship Opportunities and Challenges.

The shift in manufacturing will lead to foreign investment on a huge scale, which will provide much needed impetus to the economy.

Addressing the issue of subsidies and incentives for companies affected by the lockdown, Gadkari assured that the government is working towards relief efforts for businesses.

Acknowledging the struggle of small and medium enterprises, he said ther is a growing need to provide additional working capital to ensure MSMEs tide over the current crisis.

Earlier in March, over 6 lakh MSME loan accounts were restructured by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Gadkari hinted at further restructuring of loans.

MSME  account for over 29% of the GDP and nearly 48% of exports. These enterprises comprise of more than 11 crore jobs.

Gadkari also emphasised on the need to invest in infrastructure in a big way to ensure liquidity is restored in the economy. There is a need to strengthen infrastructure of water, power generation, transport and communication.

He said the Delhi-Mumbai express highway is likely to be completed in 3 years.

The proposal has been submitted to the World Bank for approval. The waterway will help smoothen cargo transport from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to Northeast regions, China and Myanmar.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #manufacturing #MSME

