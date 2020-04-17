Coronavirus pandemic | Labour Ministry to share data on layoffs, salary cuts with PMO

The government has taken serious cognizance of the layoffs and pay cuts announced by various organisations amid the coronavirus crisis, sources told CNBC-TV18, adding that the labour ministry will be collecting data on salary reductions and job cuts on regular basis and analyse the trends through the control rooms.

According to the sources mentioned above, the ministry will start collecting and compiling the data on layoffs and pay cuts announced during the COVID-19 lockdown on a daily basis.

The data will be shared with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) every week, said the source.

The government had earlier issued an advisory to employers to not cut salaries or fire staff. In his speech on April 14, while announcing extension of the lockdown, Prime Minister Modi too urged companies to be kind to employees.

Sources said the ministry will give additional task to EPFO and ESIC to collate job and pay cut data, for which it will soon issue separate guidelines.

In the 20 control rooms set up by the government to address the wage-related grievances, 1,500 complaints have been received so far, out of which, 1,000 complaints are for states while 500 are for centre.

Out of the 500 complaints for central government, 300 are related to EPFO.

Many firms are resorting to layoffs and pay cuts to reduce costs and stay afloat amid the COVID-19 crisis that is likely to cause huge losses for businesses.

Source: CNBC-TV18