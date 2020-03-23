App
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 08:49 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Government says salaries to be paid to contractual, outsourced staff unable to attend work

The govt said that it does not want contractual labour and outsourced staff to suffer due to the measures announced to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The government on March 23 said contractual and outsourced staff working employed by the central government who are unable to attend work will not see any deduction in their salaries.

"The @FinMinIndia has issued orders to declare this period as 'on duty' and wages paid accordingly," it tweeted.

The government said that due to social distancing and isolation measures to contain spread of COVID19, it is possible that a number of number of contractual labour and outsourced staff employed by the central government, would be unable to attend work. This might result in deduction in wages, thus causing hardship to them and hence the decision was taken to ease the burden on them.

The government also announced that in order to maintain smooth supply of foodgrains in the country amidst the Covid-19 breakout, state governments will be able to procure 3 months supply of foodgrains on credit from Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to at least 170 countries. There have been at least 415 reported cases of novel coronavirus in India.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 08:48 pm

tags #coronavirus #policy

