Coronavirus pandemic | FM Nirmala Sitharaman says looking into demands of crisis-hit sectors

The finance ministry on March 20 held a meeting with representatives from the animal husbandry, dairy & fisheries, civil aviation, MSMEs, and tourism to assess the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in India.

"Today there was a meeting with tourism, MSME, civil aviation, animal husbandry sectors. They presented assessment of their sectors after consultation with stakeholders. We are also meeting tomorrow in this regard," said Sitharaman.

There was a detailed discussion and the ministry would be compiling their suggestions, she said.

When asked on further details about the timing of the package announcement, she said: "It will be difficult to give a timeline but it will be done as soon as possible. Taskforce is not yet constituted but keeping in mind the sense of urgency, the ministry had called this meeting."

"Other ministries are also sending us their suggestions," she said.

On the volatility seen in the financial markets due to panic triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, she said: "Today SEBI has come up with a list of regulations which will also sort of keep the markets a bit stable. But I can't say what I am doing for the markets. At the moment we are at a critical stage of collecting everybody's inputs and also the ministry is working in detail about all the inputs which have come."

Markets regulator SEBI has announced measures to make short-selling of stocks difficult in order to counter the market volatility.

The government also held discussions with stakeholders of the MSME sector that is being feared to bear the biggest brunt of the pandemic.

"We discussed slew of measures with FM to alleviate pressure on MSMEs. We have sought various payments like GST returns, electricity bills be deferred for MSMEs," a senior government official said.

The official said that the sector has sought that state firms should clear outstanding dues to small, medium firms expeditiously.

"Government will announce measures for MSMEs very soon," the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 19 announced the setting up of thr Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force to tackle the economic fallout of the pandemic.