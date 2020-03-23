Coronavirus pandemic | Finance Ministry says help towards COVID-19 to be eligible as CSR

The Finance Ministry on March 23 said corporate spending to tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak would be eligible as corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.

"In view of the spread of novel #CoronaVirus in India, its declaration as pandemic by the WHO, and decision of Government of India to treat this as notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible for CSR activity," the ministry said in a press release.

The release said that funds may be spent on promoting of healthcare, like preventive healthcare and sanitation and disaster management.

Till March 22, more than 300 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India. The government on Sunday said all train, metro and inter-state services will remain suspended until March 31 as part of renewed efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to stay indoors in self-isolation and millions of Indians heeded, significantly reducing the number of people who take to the streets, malls and other public places every day.

The pandemic has hit big and small businesses alike in India, with big names from the corporate sector announcing pay cuts.

The aviation sector has been one of the worst hit as companies due to see dwindling demand and cancellation of international flights.

States have been preparing for a lockdown and the last few days have seen multiplexes, single-screen theatres, malls and restaurants closing down.