App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 11:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Domestic flight operations likely to resume by May 15: Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri had earlier said the government will navigate the way-forward depending on how the situation evolves.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has said domestic flight operations are likely to resume by May 15.

"We are planning to start domestic flight operations even before May 15. My effort will be to try and move in the direction of starting it very soon," Puri told Outlook in an interview.

Commercial flight operations remain suspended since March 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the clarion call for a nationwide lockdown in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Close

Throwing light on the evacuation process of Indian citizens stranded abroad, Puri had earlier said: "We are open to the idea of involving private carriers if the situation arises."

related news

“We are not going to go ahead with the evacuation plan until respective states are ready with the quarantine plan. The Centre can only provide service to the people of picking and dropping them to their respective places. Rest, the states have to take care of the logistics,” he had added while elucidating on the role of the state government.

When asked about resuming operations of the aviation industry after the lockdown lifts, Puri had said that the government will navigate the way-forward depending on how the situation evolves.

"We will have to open aviation sector in a gradual and calibrated manner. We can only plan for flights between two green zones. It will be difficult to resume services between red zones," Puri had stated.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 11:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #policy

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Canada loses 2 million jobs in April, unemployment rate surges to 13%

Canada loses 2 million jobs in April, unemployment rate surges to 13%

Health care used to be recession-proof. Not anymore

Health care used to be recession-proof. Not anymore

Coronavirus pandemic | Police clash with crowds in Ahmedabad after stricter lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic | Police clash with crowds in Ahmedabad after stricter lockdown

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.