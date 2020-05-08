Coronavirus lockdown | Domestic flight operations likely to resume by May 15: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has said domestic flight operations are likely to resume by May 15.

"We are planning to start domestic flight operations even before May 15. My effort will be to try and move in the direction of starting it very soon," Puri told Outlook in an interview.

Commercial flight operations remain suspended since March 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the clarion call for a nationwide lockdown in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Throwing light on the evacuation process of Indian citizens stranded abroad, Puri had earlier said: "We are open to the idea of involving private carriers if the situation arises."

“We are not going to go ahead with the evacuation plan until respective states are ready with the quarantine plan. The Centre can only provide service to the people of picking and dropping them to their respective places. Rest, the states have to take care of the logistics,” he had added while elucidating on the role of the state government.

When asked about resuming operations of the aviation industry after the lockdown lifts, Puri had said that the government will navigate the way-forward depending on how the situation evolves.

"We will have to open aviation sector in a gradual and calibrated manner. We can only plan for flights between two green zones. It will be difficult to resume services between red zones," Puri had stated.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak