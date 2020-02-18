Coronavirus impact: MSMEs request banks to be flexible

With the coronavirus outbreak creating trade disruptions, stakeholders from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have conveyed to the government that banks should be flexible on repayments on supply delays, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 18.

"Some MSMEs have also said that if the cycle of receiving the goods, manufacturing and sending it out is getting affected, because of delayed or staggered raw material supply, banks will also have to understand that out payments receipts will be taking their own time," Sitharaman said at a press conference after holding a meeting between the industry representatives and other stakeholders to assess the impact of the novel coronavirus, now officially known as Covid-19.

Industry representatives included stakeholders from pharma, textiles, chemicals, electronics and IT hardware, solar, automobile, and surgical equipments, among others.

The government has collated the issues after discussions with stakeholders and the respective Secretaries, would hold the meetings on their levels tomorrow in the afternoon.

"Post which hopefully we will also have a discussion with the PMO and speedily some response will be announced at the earliest," Sitharaman said.

The minister said that all sectors spoke on disruption in supply of raw material, but there was no talk of price rise.

"Medical devices manufacturers demanded removing export ban on some equipments," she said.