App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: MSMEs request banks to be flexible

Industry representatives from pharma, textiles, chemicals and other sectors took part in a meeting attended by FM.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the coronavirus outbreak creating trade disruptions, stakeholders from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have conveyed to the government that banks should be flexible on repayments on supply delays, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 18.

"Some MSMEs have also said that if the cycle of receiving the goods, manufacturing and sending it out is getting affected, because of delayed or staggered raw material supply, banks will also have to understand that out payments receipts will be taking their own time," Sitharaman said at a press conference after holding a meeting between the industry representatives and other stakeholders to assess the impact of the novel coronavirus, now officially known as Covid-19.

Close

Industry representatives included stakeholders from pharma, textiles, chemicals, electronics and IT hardware, solar, automobile, and surgical equipments, among others.

related news

The government has collated the issues after discussions with stakeholders and the respective Secretaries, would hold the meetings on their levels tomorrow in the afternoon.

"Post which hopefully we will also have a discussion with the PMO and speedily some response will be announced at the earliest," Sitharaman said.

The minister said that all sectors spoke on disruption in supply of raw material, but there was no talk of price rise.

"Medical devices manufacturers demanded removing export ban on some equipments," she said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #MSMEs #Nirmala Sitharaman #policy

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.