Coronavirus impact: Government issues ordinance, 100% tax rebate now for PM-CARES Fund

In order to put into motion the various relief measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Centre on March 31 issued an ordinance aimed at providing relief to taxpayers with respect to filing income tax, GST, customs and central excise returns.

The ordinance also made donations made to PM CARES FUND eligible for 100 percent deduction. Further, the limit on deduction of 10 percent of gross income shall also not be applicable for donation made to PM CARES Fund.

Keeping in view the challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting the compliance requirements amid the nation-wide lockdown, Sitharaman had announced several relief measures relating to statutory and regulatory compliance matters across sectors.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

Some of the important features and time limits which get extended by this ordinance are as under: -

(i) Extension of last date of filing of original as well as revised income-tax returns for the FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) to 30th June, 2020.

(ii) Extension of Aadhaar-PAN linking date to 30th June, 2020.

(iii) The deadline for settling tax disputes under the Vivad se Vishwaas scheme, without paying any interest and penalty, will be extended from March 31, 2020 to June 30.

(iv) Last date for filing March, April and May 2020 GST returns is being extended to June 30, 2020

(v) For companies with a turnover of less than Rs 5 crore, no interest, late fee or penalty will be charged.

(vi) No late fee, penalties for companies with a turnover of more than Rs 5 crore but interest would be charged at 9 percent.

(vii) Last date of furnishing of the Central Excise returns due in March, April and May 2020 has been extended to 30th June,2020.