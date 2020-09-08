Congress to discuss parliamentary strategy today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of the party’s parliamentary strategy group through a video conference on September 8. The meeting will formulate the party's strategy for the monsoon session of the Parliament beginning September 14.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi, a member of Parliament from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, might miss the first ten days of the session as she is scheduled to travel abroad for a regular health check-up after the meeting. Her daughter and Congress’ general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to accompany her.

The virtual event will be the first meeting involving the party's top brass after the stormy working committee meeting held on August 24. Gandhi is expected to interact with senior leaders, such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tiwari and Anand Sharma, who were among the 23 signatories of the letter that triggered a ramblings within the grand old party over leadership issues.

Other party leaders expected to attend the meeting are Rahul Gandhi, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Ravneet Singh Bittu, to name a few.

The meeting will discuss issues, to be raised by party leaders in both houses of the parliament in the upcoming session, including Centre’s handling of COVID19 pandemic, economic crisis, GST, GDP numbers, standoff in Ladakh with China, agrarian crisis, among others.

After the Congress’ meet, there will be a meeting of key Opposition parties for, perhaps, coming up with a united strategy against BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on critical issues during the session.