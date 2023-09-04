English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    Commerce ministry suggests banks to provide export credit in foreign currency to e-commerce exporters

    The DGFT in a trade notice said that consultations were held with industry representatives, exporters, and nodal departments on outstanding issues pertaining to exports through e-commerce.

    PTI
    September 04, 2023 / 11:58 PM IST
    This assumes significance as the new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 is also aimed at promoting exports through the e-commerce medium. (Representative Image)

    This assumes significance as the new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 is also aimed at promoting exports through the e-commerce medium. (Representative Image)

    The commerce ministry's arm DGFT on Monday said it has suggested banking and financial institutions to extend pre- and post-shipment export credit in foreign currency to e-commerce exporters based on the guidelines of the RBI. Any issues in availing such credit may be brought to attention by e-commerce exporters or banks to the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

    This assumes significance as the new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 is also aimed at promoting exports through the e-commerce medium. The DGFT in a trade notice said that consultations were held with industry representatives, exporters, and nodal departments on outstanding issues pertaining to exports through e-commerce.

    One issue flagged was the unavailability of pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit for e-commerce exports and in this regard, consultations were held with the RBI, it said. It is clarified that master circular 'Rupee/Foreign Currency Export Credit and Customer Service to Exporters' furnishes a comprehensive framework, and permits for access to pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) to all eligible exporters which does not preclude e-commerce exporters.

    "Banking and financial institutions concerned are therefore encouraged to extend pre-shipment and post-shipment Export Credit and Packing PCFC to e-commerce exports based on the extant guidelines issued by RBI," it added. The Foreign Trade Policy 2023 has also mandated to handhold and conduct outreach programmes to promote e-commerce exports.

    Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) in its report has stated that India should target USD 350 billion worth of goods exports through e-commerce by 2030 and for that the government needs to address pain points of the sector by taking steps like formulating a separate policy. India's current e-commerce export numbers remain far below their potential. Currently, e-commerce exports account for only USD 2 billion, less than 0.5 per cent of the country's total goods export basket.

    Related stories

    PTI
    Tags: #Commerce Ministry #export credit #foreign currency
    first published: Sep 4, 2023 11:58 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!