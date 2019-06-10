Commerce Ministry plans to boost exports through e-commerce

The government is planning to promote exports by making use of e-commerce and is in the process of finalising a strategy that would detail the roles to be played by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Export Promotion Councils, India Post and customs authorities.

"In order to boost exports, the government is planning to standardise pin codes, a parcel directorate for e-commerce packages and using India Post to track foreign postal systems are some of the things we are looking at. A document on the same will be prepared in a month's time," a senior official told Moneycontrol.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had a stakeholders' meeting with representatives of Amazon, eBay, PayPal, export councils and other government departments.

The department has set up four working groups that include representation from industry and government officials. The working groups will focus on norms necessary related to RBI, customs, Goods and Services Tax, and India Post. They are also expected to formulate norms that can be eased for e-commerce exports.