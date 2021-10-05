Coal Ministry notifies rules for 50% sale of coal from captive mines

Coal mines that produce coal only for their own use (also known as captive mines) will now be able to sell 50 percent of their annual output in the open market, the Coal Ministry announced on October 5.

This rule will be applicable to both private and public sector captive mines.

A statement released by the Ministry of Coal read that it has “amended the Mineral Concession Rules, 1960, to allow the sale of coal or lignite, on payment of an additional amount, by the lessee of a captive mine up to 50 percent of the total coal or lignite produced in a financial year, after meeting the requirement of the end-use plant linked with the mine.”

Also read: Energy crisis in India: More than half of coal plants on alert for outages, says report

Earlier this year, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act had also been amended to this effect.

With this amendment, the Centre has paved the way for releasing additional coal in the market by greater utilisation of mining capacities of captive coal and lignite blocks, which were being only partly utilised owing to limited production of coal for meeting their captive needs.

Availability of additional coal will ease pressure on power plants and will also aid in import substitution of coal. Additionally, the allowance for the sale of the prescribed quantity of coal or lignite is expected to motivate the lessees to enhance the production from the captive mines. Further, payment of an additional premium amount, royalty, and other statutory payments in respect of the quantity of coal or lignite sold shall boost the revenue of the state governments.

Also read: Global coal crisis – the winners and losers at home

As such, this move is likely to benefit more than 100 captive coal and lignite blocks with over 500 million tonnes per annum peak rated capacity as well as all coal and lignite bearing states.

The Union government has also made provisions for grant of mining lease to a government company or corporation for coal or lignite for a period of fifty years. Grant of mining leases for a period of fifty years shall boost seamless continuous production of coal or lignite by government companies or corporations contributing to the coal/lignite security of the nation.

Also read: Coal India share price hits 52-week high, rises 67% in one year

The said period of fifty years can be extended by a period of twenty years at a time upon an application made to the state government. The enlargement of the period of mining leases would eventually reduce the multiplicity of applications for extensions, thereby ensuring continuity in mining operations.