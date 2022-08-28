 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CJI U U Lalit-led bench will hear pleas of Siddique Kappan & Navlakha, PILs on Monday

PTI
Aug 28, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST

Justice Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday, a non-working day in the Supreme Court.

Representative Image

PTI
