GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Economy
Policy
CJI U U Lalit-led bench will hear pleas of Siddique Kappan & Navlakha, PILs on Monday
PTI
Aug 28, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
Justice Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday, a non-working day in the Supreme Court.
Representative Image
PTI
TAGS:
#Chief Justice
#CJI
#justice lalit
first published: Aug 28, 2022 07:57 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.