you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Circular economy could benefit industry, help agri sector: NITI Aayog Chief

Seeing the potential benefits of taking steps towards a circular economy, Kant urged the industry to develop sound business models around it.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said that adopting circular economy practices would benefit the industry.

"Application of industry's 4.0 technologies can be integrated to reuse and recycle," he said.

Seeing the potential benefits of taking steps towards a circular economy, Kant urged the industry to develop sound business models around it. He also added that the NITI Aayog has developed an adequate framework for it.

NITI Aayog drew up a National Material Recycling Policy draft and held a stakeholder discussion earlier this year. However, Kant said that only policies and defining roles were not enough, as this needs to be followed up by appropriate legislation.

The National Material Recycling Policy aims to lay down a framework for the recycling industry and encourage large scale recycling for all goods. It also aims at creating more jobs through this industry's growth. According to Kant, recycling of major waste could generate 1.2 to 1.3 crore jobs.

He added that circular economy practices could also help the ailing agricultural sector. "The agriculture sector is perpetually challenged to provide supply for a large population. A circular economy will help the agriculture sector become more efficient," he said.

Several countries like China and the European Union have already taken steps to move towards a circular economy, encouraging their industries to adopt circular economy practices.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 05:42 pm

