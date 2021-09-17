MARKET NEWS

Centre’s LPG Committee bats for parity on subsidy, import duty for pvt sector, PSUs

The LPG committee headed by economist Kirit Parikh has recommended in the report that there should be parity for private players with public sector undertakings (PSUs) vis-à-vis subsidy rates and import duty

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
The five-member committee on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) marketing, set up by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on May 30, 2019, submitted its report on the existing structure of LPG marketing in India to Centre.

The committee headed by economist Kirit Parikh has recommended in the report that there should be parity for private players with public sector undertakings (PSUs) vis-à-vis subsidy rates and import duty, CNBC-TV18 reported.

At present, private LPG importers pay a five percent import duty, while PSUs do not have to pay anything. As a result, PSUs are able to dominate the LPG market with volumes at 261 lk tonnes as against private players’ 2.04 lk tonnes.

As per the LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, private players are eligible to operate as parallel marketeers of LPG.

So, to bring more parity, the LPG committee has made the following recommendations:

  1. The minimum net worth for players to market LPG could be Rs 10 to 25 crore.

  2. Include private players, provide parity for subsidy consumer, LPG import.

Notably, the LPG committee’s recommendations were made before the divestment of Bharat Petroleum (BPCL).
Tags: #liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) #LPG Committee
first published: Sep 17, 2021 04:53 pm

