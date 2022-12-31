 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

Centre to roll out free grain distribution to 81.35 crore NFSA beneficiaries from January 1

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

The central government will bear the food subsidy of more than Rs 2 lakh crore for the year 2023, it said in a statement.

About 5 kg per person per month will be allocated for the priority households category (Reuters file image)

From January 1, the government will provide foodgrains free of cost to 81.35 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year.

The food ministry on Saturday notified 'zero price' of foodgrains to be distributed to all NFSA beneficiaries from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

The central government will bear the food subsidy of more than Rs 2 lakh crore for the year 2023, it said in a statement.

For smooth implementation, general managers of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) have been asked to visit three ration shops every day in different areas of their jurisdiction mandatorily and submit a report on a daily basis.

In view of free foodgrains, the ministry has also issued an advisory to states on the mechanism to provide dealer's margin distributing foodgrains to the beneficiaries.

"The rollout of the centre's new integrated food security scheme is set to begin on January 1, 2023," the Food Ministry said in a statement.