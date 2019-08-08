Centre to revive springs in Himalayan hill stations to combat water crisis

The Centre is looking at a broad policy to revive over three million springs in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) to combat water crisis in the area, reports The Economic Times.

"A comprehensive policy is in the pipeline to revive and rejuvenate a large number of springs in the Himalayan region to make them perennial," the report quoted a government official as saying.

As per the report, the plan will be executed by the Ministry of Water Resources and will include identification of ‘recharge areas’. This will help targeted implementation of the spring shed development programme under the Jal Shakti Mission.

The revival package, to be jointly funded by the central and state governments, is expected soon, ET noted.

The source added, "The Centre is also exploring stringent measures to restrict any change in the land use around the aquifers. A national registry of springs could also be set up for future monitoring and a web-enabled database or portal will be set up on which all the springs will be tagged."

The Centre will soon identify a nodal research and development institution to map the springs, and NITI Aayog has already begun consultations with the concerned states and ministries.

Among the places being discussed are tourist hotspots such as Shimla, Mussoorie, Nainital and Gangtok, which face acute shortage during peak season.