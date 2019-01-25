Centre to infuse Rs 1,500 crore as equity in Air India: Official

Centre will infuse fresh equity of over Rs 1,000 crore in debt-laden Air India before March 2019, a senior aviation ministry official said on January 25.

"We are in the process of releasing Rs 1,500 crore as fresh equity to Air India," said the official on condition of anonymity.

The infusion will be part of the budgetary support as approved through supplementary budgetary grants, the official said.

Centre had raised supplementary grant request during the winter session of the Parliament in December 2018. Arun Jaitley had tabled second round of supplementary grants for 2018-19 in Rajya Sabha and had sought Rs 2,345 crore as equity infusion coupled with Rs 1,300 crore as grant-in-aid for the national carrier.

Till December, government had infused close to Rs 1,600 crore as equity infusion in the state-owned carrier, which sits on accumulated losses of Rs 30,000 crore and debt of over Rs 55,000 crore.

The Centre is working on a revival plan for Air India by transferring half of its debt to a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

According to the plan, Rs 29,000 crore will be transferred to Air India Asset Holding Company, leaving the airline with a debt of Rs 26,000 crore.

The SPV will be tasked with selling Air India's non-core business arms to generate funds.

The government had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from potential buyers but failed to receive any bid. The bidding had closed on May 31, 2018. Transfer of the airline's debt is part of Centre's plan to lessen the airline's burden so as to make it attractive for bidders.