Centre preparing RFP for Air India's subsidiary sale

Moneycontrol News

The government is expected to hold meeting with Empowered Committee (EC) to discuss the bid document of Air India's subsidiary sale.

"The subsidiary sale process is at a stage where an EC meeting will be held to finalise the Request for Proposal (RFP) draft," a senior aviation ministry official said.

He said that once the RFP is finalised, the government will invite bids for Air India's ground handling arm, Air India Air Transport Services Ltd.

Centre had decided to sell the national carrier's non-core business arms, including non-core real estate assets, to generate funds.

AIATSL is the largest ground handling company in the country. According to officials from Air India, the company has close to 80-85 percent share of the domestic and international ground handling business in India.

According to the plan, Air India will transfer its debt of Rs 29,000 crore to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which will be tasked with selling these assets. The sale proceeds from such activities will be used to service debt of the airline.

After the transfer of Rs 29,000 crore, the state-owned carrier will be left with a debt of Rs 26,000 crore on its books of account.

Centre had invited bids from potential buyers against its stake of 76 percent. The bid, however, saw no response from the investors nudging the government to initiate Plan-B for the national carrier's revival.

Government will also infuse Rs 1,500 crore in Air India as equity infusion by March 2019.