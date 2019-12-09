Centre may amend IBC to shield new owners of bankrupt companies : Report

To shield new owners of bankrupt companies, the Centre is all set to alter the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), sources told The Economic Times. Protecting new owners from criminal liabilities from the time when the companies were controlled by outgoing promoters is what the amendment is aimed at.

One of the sources told the publication that Cabinet approval for amendments to the IBC is expected soon, a move that would provide immunity to assets bought via the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) route. This would help instill confidence in those people who acquire or seek to acquire distressed assets, but had concerns about the over-reach on the part of investigative authorities.

Earlier this month, Arcelor-Mittal approached the government seeking immunity from any future probes into Essar Steel and its former promoters.