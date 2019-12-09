App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre may amend IBC to shield new owners of bankrupt companies : Report

Cabinet approval for amendments to the IBC is expected soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
To shield new owners of bankrupt companies, the Centre is all set to alter the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), sources told The Economic Times. Protecting new owners from criminal liabilities from the time when the companies were controlled by outgoing promoters is what the amendment is aimed at.

One of the sources told the publication that Cabinet approval for amendments to the IBC is expected soon, a move that would provide immunity to assets bought via the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) route. This would help instill confidence in those people who acquire or seek to acquire distressed assets, but had concerns about the over-reach on the part of investigative authorities.

Earlier this month, Arcelor-Mittal approached the government seeking immunity from any future probes into Essar Steel and its former promoters.

The concerns of new buyers peaked following the Enforcement Directorate's decision to attach the assets of the Singal family, erstwhile promoters of the company. The ED's move followed charges of money laundering against the Singal family in the Bhushan Power and Steel case.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #Business #Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code #policy

