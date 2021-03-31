Govt extends Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline to June 30

PAN Aadhaar linking. | Representative Image

The Central government on March 31 extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with Permanent Account Number (PAN) from March 31, 2021, to June 30, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, the government also extended deadline for date of issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements.



Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021.(2/2)

Earlier, the last date to link the documents was March 31, 2021. The government had said that following the deadline ends, all the PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would be useless and declared "inoperative".

Also, a proposal of imposing a penalty of Rs 10,000 for failing to link the two documents by the deadline as Section 272B of the Income Tax Act was passed.

As per the rules, opening a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares, and even making cash transactions of over Rs 50,000 are the several purposes for which a PAN card is mandatory.