Centre enhances scope of TMA scheme for agri exports

The scope of the Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) scheme has been enhanced for specified agriculture products by including dairy products under its purview and increasing the rates of assistance.

PTI
September 10, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST
Representative image: (Reuters)



The Government of India on September 10 enhanced the scope of the Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) scheme for specified agriculture products by including dairy products under its purview and increasing the rates of assistance. The scheme has been extended till March 31, 2022, according to an official statement.

Enhanced assistance under the revised scheme is expected to help Indian exporters of agricultural products to meet rising freight and logistics costs, the statement said. In 2019, the government had announced the scheme for providing financial assistance for the transport and marketing of agricultural products to boost exports of such commodities to certain countries in Europe and North America.

Under the TMA plan, the government reimburses a certain portion of freight charges and provides assistance for the marketing of agricultural produce.

"Now the Department of Commerce has notified revised TMA for specified agriculture products scheme for exports effected on or after April 1, 2021, up to March 31, 2022. The existing scheme will remain in operation for exports effected up to March 31, 2021," the statement said.

Dairy products, which were not covered under the earlier scheme, will now be eligible for assistance, it said adding that rates of assistance have been increased, by 50 percent for exports by sea and 100 percent through air. The scheme was introduced to provide assistance for the international component of freight, to mitigate the disadvantage of higher freight costs faced by the Indian exporters of agriculture products.

