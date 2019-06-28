Centre cuts interest rates of small savings schemes by 10 bps for July -September

The government has reduced interest rates of small savings schemes by 10 bps for the July to September quarter.

The Centre had changed small savings rates in the last quarter (January-March) of FY19. The rates were left unchanged in the April-June quarter of FY20, ahead of Lok Sabha polls in April-May, despite government bond yields in the secondary market declining 29 bps in the same period.

The government hopes that cutting interest rates for small savings schemes will push banks to lower their rates as well, which have been hitherto reluctant to lower rates, citing higher rates for small savings schemes.

Every quarter, since April 2016, the government has been setting interest rates on small savings schemes to align it with market rates. In the last one-year, it has tweaked rates twice, with the October-December quarter seeing a hike of 30-40 bps.

However, the interest rates on these schemes have been decided in an arbitrary manner with no congruence with the movement of government bond yields.