Centre considering changes in law to reduce stake in PSU banks to 26%: Report

The Centre is considering changes in the regulatons to reduce its stake in public sector undertaking (PSU) banks from 51 percent to 26 percent, a report citing sources said on December 17.

The proposal, if cleared by the Narendra Modi government, could prove to be significant in simplifying the privatisation of state-run lenders.

The proposed amendments are still under an early set of deliberations and the details could change, the people familiar with the matter told Live Mint on condition of anonymity, adding that the proposals would require a study and clearance from the Union Cabinet before being placed in the Parliament.

If the changes are enacted, foreign investors would no longer need parliamentary approval for the purchase of bigger stakes in the PSU banks, the report said. It further added that the proposed amendments would reduce the reliance of state-run banks on government capital, but at the same time, it would maintain their quasi-sovereign status.

The proposed changes would, however, dilute several provisions of the banks' nationalisation drive that was implemented in 1969-70. The then government had taken over two-thirds of the stake in an array of lenders.

Over the years, analysts have called for a reduction in the government's stake in the PSU banks in order to unclog credit flow to the economy. Notably, the bad-loan ratio of the banking sector, which stood at 7.48 percent a year ago, is forecast to rise to 9.8 percent by March 2022. The state-run lenders are among those severely hit due to the rise in bad loans.

The Finance Ministry was yet to react to the Live Mint report which claimed that the stake in PSU banks could be reduced to 26 percent through changes in the law.