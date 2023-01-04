Centre approves Rs 2,614 crore investment for Sunni Dam hydro power project

The government on Wednesday approved Rs 2,614.51 crore investment for the 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project by state-owned SJVN Ltd in Himachal Pradesh.

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the investment for 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh by SJVN Ltd, for an estimated cost of Rs 2,614.51 crore, including Rs 13.80 crore as budgetary support from Government of India for the cost of enabling infrastructure," an official statement said.

Ex-post facto approval is given for cumulative expenditure incurred amounting to Rs 246 crore till January 2022, it added.

The project cost of Rs 2,614 crore included hard cost amounting to Rs 2,246.40 crore, Interest During Construction (IDC) and Financing Charges (FC) of Rs 358.96 crore and 9.15 crore, respectively, the statement said.

The revised cost sanctions for cost variations due to quantity changes (including additions/ alterations/ extra items) and time overruns due to the developer shall be capped at 10 per cent of the sanctioned cost, it added.

Keeping in view the aims and objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the present proposal for setting up 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP by SJVN shall provide various benefits to local suppliers/ local enterprises/ MSMEs and shall encourage entrepreneurship opportunities within the country besides promoting employment and socio-economic development of the region, it stated.

The implementation of the project shall generate direct and indirect employment for about 4,000 persons during the peak construction of the project, as per the statement. Meanwhile, SJVN in a statement said the run of the river project on Satluj in districts Shimla and Mandi of Himachal Pradesh will have a 71-metre-high concrete gravity dam and six generating units in its surface powerhouse. The project will generate 1,382 million units (MU) of power annually and help reduce carbon dioxide emissions equal to 1.1 million tonnes per year. The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 63 months of the commencement of construction works. The project is being financed on a 70:30 debt-equity ratio and on completion it will earn a 16.50 per cent return on equity for SJVN. According to SJVN MD Nand Lal Sharma, "The Forest & Environment Clearances have already been accorded (for the project) while Rs 266 crores have been spent on pre-construction activities…project construction activities will result in direct and indirect employment to around 4,000 persons". On commissioning, 13 per cent of the electricity generated will be provided free of cost to the Himachal Pradesh government, including 1 per cent for the local area development fund. Each affected family will also get 100 units of free electricity per month for ten years, he said. "This hydro project will play a crucial role in balancing the grid over the intermittent nature of solar & wind power. The commissioning of this project will contribute significantly towards the Government of India's vision to provide round-the-clock power (RTC) to all," it said.

