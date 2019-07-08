Central bank keeping a close watch on NBFCs: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is keeping a close watch on the way the non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) function, currently battling a liquidity crisis, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said at a press briefing on July 8.

"We are monitoring NBFCs based on their size of operations and on their past repayment behaviour. We are monitoring their operations very closely and at regular intervals," he said.

Accompanied by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the RBI Governor was addressing the press after finance minister addressed the central board of directors of the RBI in its customary post-Budget meeting on July 8.

In a major step aimed at easing the ongoing stress in the NBFCs, the finance minister in her maiden Budget on July 5 announced that the Centre would lend a helping hand to top-rated entities. To enhance liquidity access for the sector, the government will provide one-time six-month partial guarantee of Rs 1 lakh crore to state-run banks for purchasing consolidated high-rated pooled assets of financially-sound NBFCs. This will cover their first loss of up to 10 percent.

Following this, the RBI also eased some liquidity norms to enable lenders to finance the troubled shadow banking sector.

The Governor said that from June 1 onwards, the liquidity is surplus in the system and also said that basef on the budget annoucement by the government, it is for the banks to implement the new rules and take them forward.

"The system is surplus in liquidity from June 1 onwards. It continues to be surplus in liquidity. and system is not just NBFCs, it is much bigger. so far as NBFCs are concerned, now the banks are, as per the announcement at the Budget, there's 10% backstop which government is providing based on that it is for the banks to implement and take it forward. RBI will backup the banks if individual banks require additional liquidity. In the system there are so many banks. overall there is liquidity within that, if there are individual banks, which have a liquidity issue, the RBI will provide liquidity support to them," the governor said.

The Budget also gave the RBI sweeping powers over housing finance companies (HFCs) and NBFCs, including the power to change the management at these firms. The Budget has relieved the National Housing Bank (NHB) of its regulatory powers over HFCs and handed them back to the RBI.

"On additional responsibility given to RBI, it has been given to RBI after lot of deliberation within government and also with the RBI. The RBI will do it's best to live up to expectations of the additional responsibility which has been given to be given to RBI qnd I am quite confident that we will be able to deal with this additional responsibility affectively," Das said.

Das said that the announcement has just been made and the RBI would discuss with the government internally with regard to supervision and regulation. "It is just like NABARD where regulation is with RBI but supervision is with NABARD," Das said.

On the Budget announcement that the government would raise a part of its borrowing need through sovereign bonds and RBI's earlier reservations against such a move, the Governor said that the budget announcement has just been made and the RBI would interact with the government and discuss the matter internally.

On the inflationary pressures on the hike in petrol and diesel prices, Das said: "MPC (monetary policy committee) will meet in the first week of August, and our internal team will assess this. There could be a marginal increase, but it's not that, next day itself, it will impact inflation. It takes time for transmission."

Das also said that the budgeted figure of higher dividend from the RBI was a matter which the board would decide on the basis of the accounting year. "But their is a broad understanding on how much the amount is. It will be premature for me to answer that question in specific terms, but there is a broad understanding on how much it is," Das said.

The government estimates it will receive Rs 1.06 lakh crore ($15.5 billion) in income from the Reserve Bank of India, state-run banks and financial institutions in the fiscal year to March 2020, according to the Budget presented on July 5. It is higher than the Rs 82,910 crore estimated in February’s interim budget and Rs 74,100 crore pegged last year.

"In the last MPC meeting I had said that by that time 50 bps of repo rate cut had been announced, and out of this 21 bps had been transmitted. And one positive thing that is happening now is, earlier it used to take 6 months for transmission, now transmission is taking much shorter period of 2-3 months," Das said about banks not passing on the benefits of rate cuts to consumers.

He also said that the RBI would always be happy if the fiscal deficit was maintained. "In this case, fiscal deficit has been improved actually from 3.4 percent (of GDP) to 3.3 percent. The RBI will be happy mainly because it limits so called crowding out effect. so that's something very positive because it gives more space for meeting the private sector borrowing. overall there is fiscal glide path which the government is maintaining in the last five years the government started with a fiscal deficit number of 4.5 percent. Now it has gone down to 3.3 percent. There is a glide path which is being maintained. I think overall it will be good for micro-economic situation," he said.

He said that the additional recapitalisation of public sector banks worth Rs 70,000 crore announced in the budget was a very positive development because it would not only enable banks to maintain the capital they need to comply with the regulatory requirements, but would also give enough capital to the banks to step up their lending and credit disbursement.