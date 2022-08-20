English
    CBI court rejects TMC leader's bail plea, extends custody till August 24

    Describing Mondal as a "very powerful and highly influential person", the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appealed for an extension of the TMC leader's custody stating that he could "influence witnesses and tamper evidence if granted bail".

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Asansol (WB), Aug 20 (PTI) A special CBI court here on Saturday rejected Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's bail plea in the alleged cattle smuggling scam and extended his custody with the central agency for four days till August 24. Describing Mondal as a "very powerful and highly influential person", the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appealed for an extension of the TMC leader's custody stating that he could "influence witnesses and tamper evidence if granted bail".

    The CBI lawyer said that Mondal has been "non-cooperative from the very beginning despite being issued summonses 10 times. The counsel also claimed that Mondal had pressurised a doctor to prescribe "complete rest".

    Mondal was arrested on August 11 by the CBI in connection with its investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling scam.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 03:46 pm
